Sana Khan Opens Up On Her Break Up With Melvin Louis, Says 'He Made Me Sit At Home'

Sana Khan has been in the news for a long while now after she went public with her breakup with choreographer and dancer, Melvin Louis. In an interview with a leading portal, the actor revealed the reasons behind her breakup and what brought her around to make that decision. When host Faridoon Shahryar asked her about the time when rumours of her and Melvin not being together made rounds, Sana Khan revealed that she always thought that the word 'toxic' was very hard-hitting.

She revealed how he forced her to go public with their relationship and also made her talk about it verbally. She also shared how she tried to make him secure and also told him that she does not have any adultery issues. She further talked about the red flags that she ignored.

She also said that her friends never approved of him and told her that there is something fishy. She also talked about how her mom just met Melvin Louis for 20 minutes and told her that he is a womaniser and asked her not to be friends with him. Sana Khan also shared that her mother kept telling her to stay away from him.

Sana Khan further went on to talk about how once she was performing a dance number in the South remake of Simmba and Melvin asked her not to do a certain step because his mom would not be comfortable with that. She also added that he did not let her take any web-series and shared a particular incident where he did not want her to play somebody's wife. She then talked about how he stopped her from doing things while he went out and made videos with girls who wore nothing below their thighs.

Sana Khan revealed that basically, all Melvin Louis wanted to do was shut all her work and make her sit at home. She added that he wanted to be the one who goes out and gets all the acknowledgement and wanted to make her sit at home all year. She also shared that he travelled with her everywhere, for all her projects while she did not travel anywhere with him for his projects.

