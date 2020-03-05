Sana Khan Channels Her Inner Geet From 'Jab We Met', Takes Indirect Jab At Ex-beau

Sana Khan is ready to start her life journey afresh after she called it quits with boyfriend Melvin Louis. Even though Sana Khan and Melvin Louis have gone their seperate ways, Sana has not stopped with sharing posts that hint at Melvin and at her being cheated in love. This can be seen from Khan's latest post on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Melvin Louis Calls The Pictures Posted By Ex-girlfriend Sana Khan "photoshopped"

Sana Khan shares Jab We Met dialogue scene

Sana Khan shared a video from the movie Jab We Met. The scene has Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet from Jab We Met hurling abuses at her ex-boyfriend Anshuman. Sana was all praises for the scene. In the caption of the post, Sana shared laughing emojis with the words, "Whatta scene."

ALSO READ | WATCH | Sana Khan Breaks Down, Reveals Shocking Details Of Ugly Break-up With Melvin Louis

Fans were quick to understand her jibe at her ex Melvin Louis. One of them asked Sana to say the dialogue directly to Melvin. Another advised Sana to not give him the sense of relief that she is still thinking about him. One commended her and said that he wishes her more happiness in life.

ALSO READ | Sana Khan Breaks Down At 'Special Ops' Trailer Launch, Actor Gautami Kapoor Consoles

Sana Khan had announced the break-up in January and openly spoke about what was the reason. She had revealed that Melvin was cheating on her. He was also lying to her. As per an article in a leading daily, Sana said in an interview that she loved him with her heart and was very much committed to him. She also said that she is disturbed and shaken by the events and has developed anxiety and depression. In yet another post, Sana had hinted at Melvin with a fun line that said, "Don’t show me attitude my blocklist is bigger than your friendlist (sic)".

ALSO READ | Sana Khan Opens Up On Her Break Up With Melvin Louis, Says 'He Made Me Sit At Home'

ALSO READ | Sana Khan Accuses Melvin Louis Of Impregnating A Teenage Girl; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.