Memorable Romantic Songs From Salman Khan's Movie 'Jaan-E-Mann'

Starring actors Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta, the film Jaan-E-Mann fared averagely at the box office. During the early 2000s, Salman Khan was popular for his experimental roles in Bollywood movies. From his popular dance moves in various songs to playing deep characters, the actor had marked his presence in Hindi films. Some songs from Salman Khan's movies were also popular. Here are some popular songs from his movie Jaan-E-Mann.

Popular songs from Salman Khan's romantic movie Jaan-E-Mann

Sau Dard

One of the most popular songs from Salman Khan's film Jaan-E-Mann was the song Sau Dard. The song featured Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan. The sad romantic song depicts the broken relationship between Salman Khan and Preity Zinta. Salman Khan is seen as an actor in the film Jaan-E-Mann and Preity Zinta was seen as his wife in the film. However, due to a small misunderstanding, the two are separated.

Hum Ko Malum Hai

The sad song Humko Malum Hai, from the movie Jaan-E-Mann, features Preity Zinta and Salman Khan. The popular song from the movie depicts their relationship in the film. Salman Khan and Preity Zinta are seen as college lovers in the film who elope and get married. However, their relationship gets sour when Salman Khan decides to hide his relationship for the sake of his career in acting.

Ajnabi Sheher

Ajnabi Sheher song features Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan in the lead roles. This popular romantic number from Jaan-E-Mann tales the story of how Akshay Kumar tries to impress Preity Zinta. Akshay Kumar is seen as Agastya in the film, a boy from the same college as Preity Zinta and Salman Khan who falls in love with her but fears to tell her.

Jaane Ke Jaane Na

Jaane Ke Jaane Na is another popular song from Jaan-E-Mann featuring Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar. In the song, Salman Khan and Anupam Kher are seen pulling the leg of Akshay Kumar. The popular song from the movie was sung by Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh and Krishna.

