Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, And Varun Dhawan's Movies To Witness Diwali BO Clash?

This Diwali might reportedly see a box office clash with three popular films lined up. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of films like Sooryavanshi, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Coolie No. 1 have been postponed. As per reports, trade experts are predicting that the films could release on Diwali. It is said that due to the uncertain circumstances, the makers of the movies have been forced to opt for a later and more feasible date.

A box office clash in Diwali 2020

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, theatres have been closed and they have faced a lot of loss during this time. Trade analysts are rooting for not more than two festive releases this year. Reports also claim that producers and the leading production companies will come together to slot out a tentative calendar for their film releases. However, there might be a few clashes. The makers of the movies are hopeful that their projects will mint a good amount of money at the box office.

As far as these three films are concerned, Coolie No. 1 and Sooryavanshi are all ready for a release. Although some scenes are yet to be shot for Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the project will be completed once the lockdown is lifted. As per reports, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 might clash at the box office. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's police universe and features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead role. There are no official dates announced for these movies yet.

