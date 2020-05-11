Preity Zinta Shares A Heartfelt Message For Her 'world' On Mother's Day

While Bollywood is still shut down due to lockdown, stars are spending their time at home with family. They are practising social distancing and keeping in touch with their fans on social media. Like other actors, Preity Zinta is also home and is enjoying her time in quarantine. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a pic for her mother on Mother's Day. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Preity Zinta's Mother's Day post

On May 10, 2020, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram and shared a post on Mother's Day. In the post, Preity is seen in a tank top with thin straps as her mother kisses her on her cheeks. In this picture, Preity is seen showing off her natural beauty as she has no makeup on and is seen with her hair tied behind her head. She captioned the picture by writing "Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️😘❤️ You are my world. Thank you for being you 🙏Muaah 😘 Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mommies out there 🥰 loads of love always .. xoxo #mothersday #purelove #ting". Take a look at the post here.

Apart from this, Preity Zinta had also shared a throwback picture of her trip to India. In the picture, Preity Zinta was seen with husband Gene Goodenough. In the captions of the picture she Preity wrote on how It was her last trip to Indian before Corona. She wrote "Our last trip to India... Pre corona virus days... Wonder when we will be able to go back cuz I’m feeling a little homesick but I’m extremely grateful 🙏 that In this crazy time I have a roof over my head, food to eat and family with me. Today it’s all about being grateful and thankful for all that I have. Hope everyone is home n safe 😘 #weekend #throwback #patiparmeshwar #stayhome #staysafe #day60 #ting". Take a look at the post here

