Men In Blue Creates History: Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, & Others Salute Team India

Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, and many others took to their social media handle to congratulate team India for displaying one of the greatest spectacles of 2021 as it snatched an amazing victory from the jaws of Australia by winning the 4th Test match of the series and hence winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy

Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

What a match!

Exceptional game and excellent performance...

Congratulations Team IndiaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#INDvsAUS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 19, 2021

An outstanding series win down under. ðŸ¥³ðŸ’¥



What a fantastic display of grit, courage & persistence from #TeamIndia ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³



This one will be cherished for generations to come. — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia for the historic win, you conquered Gabba like King,well done @RishabhPant17 for your exemplary contribution for today’s win .. #TeamIndia rocks . Thank you @BCCI History created. #INDvsAUS — Payal Ghosh à¥ (@iampayalghosh) January 19, 2021

India beat Australia

Chasing a target of 328, and just four on the board at the start of day 5, India had a tough mission at hand. However, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara came up with a fine century partnership after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early on. While Gill departed for 91, Pujara got a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a quickfire 24.

However, the no 3 batsmen got dismissed for 55, putting India in a precarious situation. But Rishabh Pant carried on his form from promising India an improbable victory in the third Test to scoring an unbeaten 89*. A crucial cameo from Washington Sundar was among the other highlights.

Here are 4 remarkable headlines from this historic victory:

India have come from behind to defeat Australia in a test series in Australia

India have beaten Australia at The Gabba, long considered a stronghold

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and are poised for the ICC Test Championship finals

India have beaten Australia effectively with a second-choice team, shorn of key players including the SCG matchwinners

(With PTI inputs)

