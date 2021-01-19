India vs Australia thriller puts Siddharth on edge of the seat, his 'Amma' shares moment

Fans of India's Cricket team were glued to their seats as the unit defeated Australia in dramatic fashion on Tuesday. While some were at the edge of their seats, some seemed to be on top of it, literally. Siddharth was so excited amid the turn of events that he didn’t realise his mother clicking him as he hoped for a victory for Ajinkya Rahane’s men.

Sidharth clicked by mother during India vs Australia game

Dressed in a lungi and T-shirt at home, Siddharth had his hands folded in excitement and worry as his mother clicked him standing on top of the sofa while watching the match. He quipped how that was the way they watched TV at home. Interestingly, it was a double celebration for the Rang De Basanti actor as his ‘Amma’ also celebrated her birthday.

Siddharth termed the victory as a ‘classic’ and that he will never forget it. He also highlighted India’s turnaround in the series after being dismissed for 36 in the first Test and giving Australia their first defeat at the Gabba in Brisbane in 32 years.

What a classic! Never forget!

From 36 all out to first time in 38 years. Pant, Che Pu, Washi, Siraj, Shardul and of course our Cap'n Jinks!! CHAMPIONS! 🙌🏽#INDvAUS



This is how we watch cricket in my house.



📸 by my Amma who is jumping for joy (it's her birthday today!!!!) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHxx2MitBs — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

He hailed Ajinkya Rahane for his 'class, composure' and also the youngsters who were at their best in the series, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Rishabh Pant.

Big hug to stand in Captain "new" Cool @ajinkyarahane88. You led with class, composure and you must have done many things right in that dressing room. The boys really put everything on the line for you. Congratulations Jinks! 🙌🏽♥️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill, Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Sundar, Nattu, Pant... So many young future Kings of cricket in the making. Indian cricket is young, vibrant, defiant and well behaved... At all cost! What a day. What a feeling.



Never forget. Never look back.#INDvAUS — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

He also had some words for Australian captain Tim Paine over his sledging throughout the series, writing that India gave it back to him ‘with dignity.’

Special dedication to #TimPaine... Whatever you throw at us, we will reflect with dignity right back at you. Be better mate. And thanks for the awesome keeping.



And big respect for #Cummins for being an unrelenting force of talent and quality. You were amazing to watch Pat! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

India beat Australia

Chasing a target of 328, and just four on the board at the start of day 5, India had a tough mission at hand. However, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara came up with a fine century partnership after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma early on. While Gill departed for 91, Pujara got a crucial partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a quickfire 24.

However, the no 3 batsman got dismissed for 55, putting India in a precarious situation. But Rishabh Pant carried on his form from promising India an improbable victory in the third Test to scoring an unbeaten 89*. A crucial cameo from Washington Sundar was among the other highlights.

