India's Win Against Australia Triggers Meme Fest, Netizens Praise Rishabh 'spiderman' Pant

India displayed one of the greatest spectacles of 2021 as it snatched an amazing victory from the jaws of Australia by winning the 4th Test match of the series and hence winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India breached the fortress of Gabba, where Australia had not lost a Test match in more than 30 years as Rishabh Pant put on an eye-opening show to help his country win the final game. This without their key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav.

The win has triggered a meme fest on social media, where fans are absolutely enjoying the spectacular heist by India in Australia's own backyard. Some of the best memes doing rounds on social media after India's amazing victory.

England watching Australia lose, then realising they play this India team next month #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/UHKVs0eaXI — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) January 19, 2021

Where is the '𝐈𝐧𝐃𝐢𝐀 𝐨𝐍𝐥𝐘 𝐰𝐎𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖-𝟏𝟗 𝐛𝐄𝐜𝐀𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐓 𝐡𝐀𝐯𝐄 𝐓𝐡𝐄𝐈𝐫 𝐭𝐰𝐎 𝐛𝐄𝐒𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐓𝐬𝐌𝐞𝐍' brigade now? 🙃#AUSvIND #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/1jCE7856Xp — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 19, 2021

Yesterday he was singing Spiderman Spiderman. Today he did a Spiderman 🔥🔥.

Pant 👑❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YZF0Zvu0GP — Circuit 🏏 Expert (@Being_circuit) January 19, 2021

WHAT. A. WIN.

WHAT. A. TEST.

WHAT. A. SERIES.



(P.S. Don't call on the cops if you see a person dancing like a mad man with blaring music in Gurgaon.) #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/q8QVoW10j9 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) January 19, 2021

Series brief

India was humiliated in the first match of the series in Adelaide after they were bowled out for just 36 runs in the second innings. After Virat Kohli left for the birth of his child, India was put in a tricky situation for the boxing day Test match, which they won with the help of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's amazing century. The third match of the series was drawn after Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin refused to give their wickets and contributed with a solid partnership to keep hopes for India alive in the series. India lost its key bowler Jasprit Bumrah and two all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin before the final match of the series.

The responsibilities were put on the shoulders of Mohammed Siraj as a led bowler in the absence of Bumrah. Siraj, who was just two-match old at the time, took the opportunity and gave India a fighting total in the first innings with the help of debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan. Sundar also chipped in with the bat in the first innings along with Shradul Thakur to take India to 336. Australia was bowled out for 294 in the second innings as Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in his Test career. Shubhman Gill, who also made his debut in the series, smashed 91 runs, while Cheteshwar Pujara made another half-century before leaving it all for Pant to finish. Pan didn't disappoint and led India to a historic win by scoring 89 not-out.

