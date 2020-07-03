Milap Zaveri Calls Out KRK; Shares Video Exposing His 'fake Behaviour' Towards Sushant

Writer-director Milap Zaveri on Friday took to his Twitter handle to share a shocking video of self-acclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan a.k.a. KRK's alleged 'fake behaviour' towards late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 56-second video shows two clips of KRK — one, where he brutally reviews Sushant's performance in 'Kedarnath' and two, where he is seen crying after hearing about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Director Hansal Mehta too came out in support of Zaveri and wrote, "Milap this parasite Krk deserves to be shamed and punished. He has repeatedly said nasty things about so many people particularly about Sushant and now he is trying to deflect. What is more shameful that this abusive s**m is still patronized and followed by industry people." [sic]

This is the true face of the fraud and disgusting Krk. Today he is trying to profit off a tragedy with his fake tears. But the reality is that he was horrid to Sushant while he was alive. Krk is the one insulting the departed with his fake behaviour. Time to stop such people. pic.twitter.com/KcOBwkirCD — Milap (@zmilap) July 3, 2020

Milap Zaveri also confessed in the comments that he was 'wrong in being nice to him & associate with him'. In response to one of the users, Zaveri said, "Because of some prejudices he challenged me he will ensure Marjaavaan won’t open more than 3 crs on day 1. When we opened 7 plus I realized he has no impact and how wrong I was to be nice to him and associate with him." [sic]

Milap Zaveri - on the professional front

Bhushan Kumar recently revealed that Milap met John Abraham, after three months for two hours at Milap's Bandra office to discuss Satyameva Jayate 2's script and revisions. Along with the co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar is also working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adhere to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government as the shoot is all set to begin in August.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Advani, the second installment is scheduled to be released on October 2.

