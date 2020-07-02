Anubhav Sinha loses his cool at nepotism controversy, Milap Zaveri blasts 'Nepometer'

The movement against nepotism in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has not gone well with a section of the film industry. Pooja Bhatt, Tanujj Garg were among the stars who had taken a dig at ‘idle outsiders’ as the ‘movement’ gained ground. Now, some of the directors of the film industry too vented out in no uncertain terms.

Anubhav Sinha did not mince his words in calling the nepotism debate something that made him ‘puke.’ The Mulk filmmaker called it something that ‘needs to be scavenged’ to find semblance to ‘hard facts.’ The director also called to ‘stop covering up’ amid the controversy.

Milap Zaveri too vented out on Twitter. The Satyamev Jayate director started by expressing his disgust at the ‘Nepometer’, that has allegedly been started by Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, and gave the score on the basis of how many celebrities were from film families.

The director reacted to the 98 per cent score by nepometer for Sadak 2. Milap called it ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and asserting that the stars had given hits as he called the nepotism debate as a ‘joke’.

This is an Absolutely ridiculous meter to even have started. All the stars and makers of this film have given bonafide Blockbusters coz of their talent/love of audiences. Since decades. Film family or not, in the end audiences embrace who THEY want. The nepotism debate is a joke https://t.co/DCsWWaEcSB — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

He also called the nepotism topic as ‘opportunistic hatred’ and termed it ‘hogwash and vindictive.' Milap asserted that ‘only talent’ wins as he stated he delivered hits as a writer-director and no one denied him work for not being from a film family.

Been reading and hearing all the opportunistic hatred regarding nepotism and it’s nothing but hogwash and vindictive. I have no film connection and still have thrived as a writer and director giving Hits as both. NO ONE ever denied me work coz I was an outsider. Only talent wins — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

He also defended Bollywood’s ‘groupism’, stating it was natural for ‘like minded people to gravitate towards each other’. However, he stated that no one would work with someone only because they were part of their group, and that they’ll take the decisions based on success.

I’m in the industry and I will tell you that’s hogwash. There are groups everywhere in life. In school, in college, in office. Like minded people gravitate towards one another. No one will not give work to a successful artist coz of groupism. In the end everyone wants success — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

No one keeps getting work unless they have some level of success. And who do get work, get it according to that degree of success. The only barometer is success. And like in any business, yes relationships get u more chances. That’s the way of life. Nothing wrong in that. — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

The Marjaavan director also named the Khans, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and others as stars, and credited their success for the love from audiences, irrespective of whether they were from the industry or outsiders. He also defended the likes of Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday, when netizens took their names over nepotism.

Yes. Only audiences. Every star kid who has become a star is coz audiences loved them. There are umpteen examples of star kids who didn’t succeed also because they weren’t good enough or talented enough. People are using a tragedy to spout venom and settle personal agendas https://t.co/RlJNBmMDzf — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

Yes she is talented. Coz audiences have embraced her. Teenagers really like her. She has given a super hit. As has Arjun. He has a 100 cr hit in “2 States” In the end only audience matters. If u don’t like them don’t see their films. Doesn’t mean others agree with you. — Milap (@zmilap) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the star kids are currently expressing their displeasure over the abuse being directed at them. Sonam K Ahuja fumed at the hatred and turned her comments off. Sonakshi Sinha even quit Twitter, citing abuse, while many others have also turned their comments section off.

