Empowering And Inspirational Quotes By Miley Cyrus That Can Motivate All

Popular American singer Miley Cyrus initially gained prominence with her popular portrayal of Hannah Montana in the popular Television series of a similar name in 2006. She has churned a list of many popular and hit songs in her singing career, especially in the pop music genre. Miley Cyrus was also in the Time 100 list in both 2008 and 2014 and also ranked 62nd on Billboard's Top 125 Artists of All Time list in 2019. Apart from the amazing songs, Miley Cyrus is often credited for some inspirational quotes, which will surely make you motivated. Have a look here at Miley Cyrus’s inspirational quotes here-

Empowering quotes

“I like being the girl nobody can have.”

“You can't stop people from talking about you, but you can stop giving them something to talk about.”

“If you believe in yourself anything is possible.”

“The minute you stop making mistakes is the minute you stop learning.”

“Life's a climb. But the view is great.”

“Beauty is the enemy. We try to conquer not feeling beautiful all our lives. It's a battle that can't be won. There's no definition of beauty. The only way to achieve beauty is to feel it from inside without breaking down into individual physical attributes”

“People are always telling me that i'm not like other girls...that i dont dress like other girls...that i dont act like other girls. But i'm my OWN person...i go to the beat of my own drum.”



“There are multiple sides to all of us. Who we are - and who we might be if we follow our dreams”

“Music is what I breathe, what I love to do. It keeps me alive.”

“Life`s what you make it”

“Everybody needs inspiration

Everbody needs a song.

A beautiful melody,

When the night's so long.

Cause there is no guarantee,

That this life is easy.”

“Nobody`s Perfect”

“Pink isn't just a color it's an Attitude too!”

“I learned from you that I do not crumble. I learned that strength is somthing you choose.”

“Embarrassment is the worst! It's the feeling of having your entire body go numb and not knowning what to do with yourself for that one moment”



“It's hard to imagine that our love is a story with an end. But you know, at least I'm getting some really good songs out of it”

“Remember what things make you special and embrace those because there are so many things that aren’t on the outside that are so important and people find so beautiful.”

“One day we'll look back we'll smile and we'll laugh,but right now we just cry. Cuz it's so hard to say good-bye.”

“The biggest moments of insecurity come when all self-confidence is lost and you feel like people are watching and judging. It should be the opposite. You should feel like the people who are watching care about you. This is something we can try to give each other – the feeling that eyes signal support, not disdain.”

“Talk is Cheap”

“I like to think of myself as the girl that no one can get, that no one can keep in their hand”

“I'm just a girl,

With a dream that got the best of me,

In a world that believes fame is everything.”

“The dreams that you hold for your future are what you dream about at night. They’re always at the back of your mind. They’re what your heart desires. They keep you going. Accept reality and have a backup plan, but always follow your dreams no matter what.”

“Maybe it's your time to lift off and fly

You won't know if you never try.”

“If someone tells you you're not beautiful, turn around and walk away so they can

have a great view of your fabulous a**.”



