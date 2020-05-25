Miley Cyrus Directs BF Cody Simpson's 'Captain's Dance With The Devil' Music Video: Watch

Singer Cody Simpson has debuted a brand new drag avatar in his music video Captain’s Dance With the Devil. This Simpson starrer music video has been directed by none other than his girlfriend and fellow singer Miley Cyrus. Cody Simpson opened up about his drag look in a recent interview.

Cody Simpson goes for drag in a new music video

Singer and now poet Cody Simpson has been in headlines for the past few months due to his relationship with singer Miley Cyrus. The two often feature on each other’s Instagram handles and even support each other in their ventures. The couple has now set a new example for couples out there due to the way they support one another.

Also read | Miley Cyrus Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of 'Malibu', A Tribute To Ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth

In his interview with a media portal, Cody Simpson revealed that the song Captain’s Dance With the Devil can be interpreted in “myriad ways” and that was the primary idea. While talking about Miley Cyrus directing the video, Simpson that Cyrus’s interpretation of the song has been “reflected in the newly released visual”.

Also read | Miley Cyrus And Justin Bieber Share Adorable Pictures On Mother's Day

While talking about the Miley Cyrus directed music video, Cody Simpson said that the visuals of the song are all about societal norms on “masculinity”. The lead character’s secret affinity for dressing as a woman has been explored in a time where this was acceptable in society. Cody Simpson also hopes that Captain’s Dance With the Devil inspires other individuals to pursue creative freedom and express themselves through art, wardrobe, and music.

During a media interaction with a fan, Cody Simpson discussed in detail about the importance of freedom and how it is expressed through his music video. He explained the captain’s struggle with personal freedom has been depicted in a time were breaking society’s norms was condemned. He also mentioned how people were often vilified or killed if they tried to go against the “proposed expectations”. Cody Simpson’s also added that the music video’s message is intended to inspire people to act and dress however they please.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus' relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson reportedly first got together in October 2019, a few months after Miley's divorce with on-again, off-again beau Liam Hemsworth and a short, month-long relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The two were very vocal about their relationship in the beginning, often posting pictures with one another or being snapped together in public. They have reportedly been friends for years, which allowed them to transition into a relationship smoothly.

Also read | Fun Miley Cyrus GIFs That You Would Like To Share With Your Friends

Also read | Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey To Join Hands & Host A Virtual Graduation For Class Of 2020?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.