Miley Cyrus Celebrates 3rd Anniversary Of 'Malibu', A Tribute To Ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account and celebrated 3 years of her hit song Malibu. When the song was released in 2017, fans of Miley Cyrus had speculated that it was about her rekindled romance with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth after they had gotten back together in 2017. The ex-couple used to live together in Malibu before their divorce.

Miley Shared a short video which had snippets from the music video. The post shared by Miley also featured a montage of clips of fans reacting to the song and music video. Check out the post below.

Miley Cyrus' Instagram post celebrating 3 years of 'Malibu'

Timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship

In 2008-2009, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were paired together in the film The Last Song. There have been speculations that they started dating during the shooting of the film. According to a report by People, they were seen kissing goodbye at the Nashville airport after the shooting was wrapped up.

The couple made their red carpet debut together for the premiere of The Last Song. Fans of Miley Cyrus would suspect that the two looked smitten by each other. However the following year, they broke up in August and after a break for a month, they got back together in September.

The two started getting photographed together at big events. From 2007, the couple had an on-and-off romance for 10 years. They reunited in the year 2017, which is what the song Malibu is about.

By the end of 2018, the two got hitched. However, the two could not cope with their marriage and decided to separate. In 2020, the two signed their divorce papers.

Malibu official music video

What are Miley and Liam up to after their divorce?

After Miley and Liam parted ways, the two went on with their respective lives. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus is dating Cody Simpson. On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth had a brief romance with Maddison Brown after his split with Miley. According to media portals, Liam Hemsworth had broken up with Maddison Brown as well and is currently dating Gabriella Brooks.

