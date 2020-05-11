Miley Cyrus And Justin Bieber Share Adorable Pictures On Mother's Day

On Mother's Day 2020 many celebrities took to their social media to share appreciative posts for their mother. Among them were also Hollywood's pop stars, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Each had their own unique ways to wish their mother. While Justin Bieber shared some rare throwback pictures of himself with his mother, Miley Cyrus tried posted a musical clip with Trish Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus' post for mother Trish on Mother's Day

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself singing. Joining her on the couch was her mother Trish Cyrus. She added a caption saying, "Mothers Daughter for life! @tishcyrus Most supportive mommy ever ! You always told me I would make it , so I did it! So thankful for you always! Love you!". There were also some throwback pictures on Miley Cyrus' Instagram story wishing her mother on Mothers' Day.

Justin Bieber's post for mother Pattie Mallette on Mother's Day

Justin Bieber also took to his Instagram to share some rare and never-seen-before pictures of himself with his mother, Pattie. In the photos, a baby Justin could be seen posing for the camera being held by his mother. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "Can’t express enough the gratitude for all of the things you sacrificed for me! You always believed in me! I love you mom! Thank you! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL HERO MOTHERS ACROSS THE WORLD TODAY".

In other news, Justin Bieber is quarantining with his wife, Hailey Baldwin and the duo is making the most of their time together giving a haircut to their dog and dealing with acne problems. They have been posting chat videos with other celebrities like Kendall Jenner and others. Recently Bieber also released a music video in collaboration with Ariana Grande called Stuck With U which is winning hearts everywhere.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus is living with Cody Simpson during the quarantine. The two have posted pictures and videos of their activities during the quarantine. Miley Cyrus also started her Instagram show called Bright Minded where Cody Simpson appeared as a guest and made her blush with his poetry.

Image credit: Miley Cyrus Instagram, Justin Bieber Instagram

