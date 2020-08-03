'Feels Lucky': Milind Soman Pens A Note For All The Women In His Life On Raksha Bandhan

The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan (colloquially known as Rakhi) is celebrated each year on the 'Poornima' (full moon day) of the Shravan month in Hindu calendar. Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of unwavering love and affection between a brother and sister. On this auspicious day, sisters tie a thread of protection, called rakhi, across their brothers' wrists. Sisters give sweets to their brothers while brothers pamper their sisters with exciting gifts.

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3. Many Bollywood celebs also took to Twitter to acknowledge their sisters and brothers on this auspicious occasion. Read on what the fitness enthusiast and model-actor Milind Soman wrote on this day.

Milind Soman pens emotional note this Raksha Bandhan

Milind Soman penned an emotional note today crediting all the women in his life. He feels grateful for the support he has from his wife, mother and sisters. On the occasion of Rakhi, the ageless model-turned-actor dedicated his post to his sisters. He credits them for all their supports and acknowledges their participation in his happiness.

He captioned the post stating that he is lucky to be surrounded by all these women and be loved by them. He also questions that on the age-old phenomenon that brothers are supposed to protect and take care of their sisters.

Milind Soman is a well-known celebrity and advocates most of his time enlightening the youth and the adults about fitness through his social media. He is known for creating records from our country in running and participating in marathons as well. He recently made a lot of hype on Instagram when he shared a video of himself doing jumping planks. The video taken in slow motion shows Soman trying his hand at doing jumping planks with much ease.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in the wen series called Four More Shots Please! Season 2. The web series airs on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The web series has been revived for the third season and the audience can see their favourite Dr Aamir Warsi returning to the screen again on the show.

Promo Image courtesy: Milind Soman's Instagram

