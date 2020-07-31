Milind Soman's Video Of Jumping Planks Sends Fans Into A Frenzy; Watch Here

Milind Soman is widely known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actor is currently quarantining along with his wife, Ankita Konwar. As he spends time at home, Soman has been focusing on his health and giving fitness goals too. He shares several sneak-peeks into his workout that has given fans major goals.

Milind Soman jumping planks video makes fans go gaga

Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman recently took to social media to share a video of himself doing jumping planks. The video taken in slow motion shows Soman trying his hand at doing jumping planks with much ease. He looked like a total pro as he aced the fitness game with his latest exercise.

Milind Soman also wrote in the caption, “#fitnessfriday never forget to play! Don't make the effort to fitness and health a burden small workouts, SMALL strength, flexibility and endurance challenges should be made fun and should be completed with a sense of achievement even tiny improvements in fitness and health makes it easier to smile in any situation”.

Ever since the start of the lockdown, several fans have been also asking him about the secret of his stylish hair. To this, Milind Soman also wrote in the caption, “And good hair is all about lots of fruits, vegetables and a few minutes of meditation and mindfulness everyday!”.

Take a look at Milind Soman’s post here:

As soon as Milind Soman shared the video on social media. Several fans took to the comments section to talk about how they were in awe of the actor’s fitness. One fan also wrote, “You're an inspiration”. Another fan wrote, “Omg, kill me please”.

(Image Credits: Milind Soman Instagram)

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Milind Soman revealed that he has always liked simple food. He also mentioned that since his childhood, he has been involved in sports. Due to the same, Soman said he has always been conscious about what goes into his diet and the same has stayed with him over the years. The actor added that he prefers to eat simple organic food. On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! as Dr Aamir Warsi.

