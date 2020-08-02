Raksha Bandhan Messages That You Can Send To Your Siblings On This Occasion

Raksha Bandhan is a very popular Hindu tradition that is observed every year. This is a day that is celebrated by siblings. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist and the brother, in turn, promises to protect the sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many siblings may not be able to celebrate this occasion together with each other like every year. So, here are some Raksha Bandhan messages that you can send to your sister or brother to celebrate the occasion.

Raksha Bandhan messages

I know you will always be there for me. You are my best friend and the best gift I ever received! Happy Raksha Bandhan, brother! Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet. Brothers are like street lights along the road, they don’t make distance any shorter but they light up the path and make the walk worthwhile. Happy Rakhi. We often disagree, fight and argue. But that doesn’t change my love for you. Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan Dear brother no matter where you are! I want you to know you’re special to us and will always be in our thoughts. Happy Raksha Bandhan. My brother may not always be at my side but he is always in my heart We are not together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn’t change my love for you. I promise to always take care of you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan God could not take care for the whole world so he gave us mothers. Similarly, mothers could not take care of everything, so she gave us brothers. Thanks brother

With a small hope that our love for each other never diminishes, I want to wish you a very Happy Rakhi! God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise, Sister. In good times or bad ones, you’re ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do. Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk. Thank you for being my first best friend and guardian, brother. Happy Rakhi to you! Hey didi you are the best. Do you know why? Because I am your brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan. A sibling may be the keeper of one's identity, the only person with the keys to one's unfettered, more fundamental self. Hey Sis, When The World Goes Dark, When The Journey Breaks Up, When The World Is Vanished And You Feel Left Alone. I will Be There By Your Side. Happy Rakhi. Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply

On this special day, I want to tell you that I will always be there for you. I feel blessed to have you in my life; you are such a wonderful person. I am giving you a promise that I will always love and protect you. Happy Rakhi, Bhai! Holi is colourful, Deewali is wonderful but Rakhi has made our relationship POWERFUL. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Dearest sister, First of all a very "Happy Raksha Bandhan". This Raksha Bndhan I promise I will always hold your back, Whenever you turn back, You will find me always. One thing I never forget to pray to God is – to protect my sweet sister from all the evil and give her the world of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I am glad to receive the most precious gift from God that is you sister!! Loads of love & Happy Raksha Bandhan! It is amazing that we get to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar. You are the best friend and a wonderful brother a sister can ask for. Thank you, brother, for showering your abundant love on me and supporting me always. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dearest brother! You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

