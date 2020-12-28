Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Reveal Their Next Adventure, Actor Says, 'What A Party'

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are ready for their last long run of 2020 — Guwahati to Cherrapunji. The couple took to their social media handle and wrote, "Next adventure! On 30th and 31st December 2020"

Fitness enthusiasts further wrote, "Our favorite way to bring in the new year for the seventh year in a row what a party !!!!!!! #run this time #guwahati2cherrapunjee" [sic]

Milind Soman's mother Usha has a 'Wonder Woman' message; Ankita shares video

Meanwhile, Ankita on Sunday wrote, "Chakrasan after a quick, fun, 10k run on the last Sunday of the year! Can’t believe this year has come to an end already! Just a reminder that time doesn’t stop for anyone or anything. Your time in this world is the only thing you truly own. So when you’re spending your time on things that you think matter to you, make sure to make yourself a priority there. Work on yourself. Give yourself the time you deserve." [sic]

Soman's Monday Post

Milind Soman who's making headlines for his character in Paurashpur on Monday shared a stunning black and white picture. He captioned it as, "Nothing is just black and white" and wife Ankita dropped hearts in the comments section.

The period-drama series stars the legendary actor Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Sahil Salathia, Anantvijay Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Poulomi Das, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal, among others. Paurashpur is going to release on December 29, 2020, only on ALTBalaji & ZEE5

Ankita Konwar aces chakrasan at 10000ft, Milind Soman explains 'what fitness really means'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.