Ankita Konwar Aces Chakrasan At 10000ft, Milind Soman Explains 'what Fitness Really Means'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with his wife Ankita Konwar acing a new and improved Chakrasan at 10000 ft. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying on the ground, while Ankita showcased her fitness skills while acing the asana.

Milind Soman gives major fitness goals

Apart from sharing the mind-blowing picture, the actor also penned a note about fitness and how people are often scared of exploring their own hidden talent and increase their horizon of talent. While talking about the same, he said, “A lot of people think that fitness is about how fast or far you can run, or how much weight you can lift, or the definition of a six-pack, but what fitness really means is your ability to explore, experience and live life to the fullest! Go wherever you want, do anything, say yes to any adventure that life has to offer, without fear, without doubt, with the conviction that you are making all the right choices towards being a better human being, spiritually, mentally, emotionally, and physically.” Adding, he wrote that every boy is the same it's just about the resistance power each person holds. “Deep down we are all the same, with the same desire to excel at who we are, nothing more, nothing less. We just need to get up and DO IT.”

Milind Soman’s posts on social media are always a source of inspiration for his fans as they cherish the actor’s ability to perform each asana and his sheer dedication towards fitness. The actor who was earlier highly criticized over his nude picture that was clicked on his birthday in Goa. In the picture, the actor can be seen running nude on the beach of Goa on his birthday morning. After receiving criticism, the actor finally broke his silence. Soman kept the facts straight and said that the line between art, vulgarity, and obscenity is in people's heads, is 'subjective and changes every day'. During an interaction with Soman explained that he has done naked photography commercially for magazines, newspapers as a model, as an actor and he believes that someone who has done it before, it is possible they would 'likely do it again'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soman asserted that 'If you don't want to follow me, don't follow me.' He also gave an example of Jennifer Lopez sharing a nude photo on her 50th birthday and asked what people have to say about that.

