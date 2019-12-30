Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Spend 2019's Last Monday By Running 53 Kms In Tokyo

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar’s chemistry never fails to win fans' hearts when they share their adorable photographs on social media platforms. The famous couple also bonds over fitness like no one else and Ankita's latest Instagram post just proves their dedication towards fitness. And the viewers can use these clips to motivate themselves to exercise and keep the workout routine in check. Ankita took to her Instagram handle to post a video showing how she spent 2019's last Monday in a perfect manner along with her husband. If you are wondering what they did together, the couple ran a distance of 53km on the streets of Tokyo. Read more to see some pictures of Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman and Ankita run 53km on 2019's last Monday

Ankita posted a video of herself running with Milind and in the caption, she said that the couple spent their last Monday of the year running 53kms. She also added that a little over 60kms left for the next day. They started from the Renkoji temple which is a Buddhist temple. It is also assumed to be the purported location of the ashes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The couple ran through beautiful streets of Tokyo to lake Sagamihara. She ended by saying that she had an incredible day with some of the people she admires. Read more to see some pictures on Milind Soman's Instagram.

