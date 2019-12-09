Milind Soman Travels In An Auto, Fans Call His 'no Filter Selfie' Handsome & 'Sundar'

We have all seen celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and many others take local transport like auto-rickshaw in Mumbai. Joining them is actor-runner Milind Soman who took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie sitting in an auto. The actor was on his way to the airport and clicked a 'no filter' picture on Friday. While a few fans were surprised that Soman took an auto, many couldn't stop praising his 'ageless' look.

Praising his 'no filter' selfie, one fan said, "And you are looking handsome as usual." Another wrote: "You are as it is handsome..you don't need any filter." While another fan suggested that he should have run to the airport instead of taking an auto — "Daud k chale jaate..bekar m hi rickshaw m baithe ho" [sic]

On the personal front:

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. From beating all odds and breaking all stereotypes, the duo tied the knot and quite often make headlines for their sweet social media exchanges. The model-turned-actor tied the knot with Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibag. While the duo showered love over each other on Instagram, they never spoke out openly about each other in media. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on his marriage and more, Milind Soman was seen breaking into laughter while sharing his experience. "It's going well so far. fingers crossed," he said adding, "I have learnt a lot of patience and understanding and acceptance from her so that's a good thing."

