Milind Soman Breaks Silence On Criticism Received On Nude Photo Shared On Instagram

Milind Soman has finally broken his silence on the criticism he received for posting a nude picture on his birthday this year. Soman kept the facts straight and said that the line between art, vulgarity and obscenity is in people's heads, is 'subjective and changes everyday'.

Soman explained that he has done naked photography commercially for magazines, newspapers as a model, as an actor and he believes that someone who has done it before, it is possible they would 'likely do it again'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soman asserted that, 'If you don't want to follow me, don't follow me.' He also gave an example of Jennifer Lopez sharing a nude photo on her 50th birthday and asked what people have to say about that.

"Like, when someone tells me, ‘Oh, you uploaded a naked picture!’ Yes, uploaded where? On Instagram, which has not removed it, so they don’t care. If you search #naked on Instagram, there will be more than 10 million photographs. So, you have to decide. You hashtagged naked and pressed the search button, that is your choice. If you don’t do it, you won’t see it," Soman told Hindustan Times.

In November, Goa Police registered a case against model Milind Soman for allegedly promoting obscenity "Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

