Milind Soman Just Realised 'internet Trolls Are Not Real Human Beings'

Bollywood actor Milind Soman engages with his fans and followers through his fitness videos and posts on different social media platforms. Recently, the star addressed trolls with a tweet through his official Twitter handle. The actor, who enjoys the fanbase with over 1, 24, 000 followers, had been promoting the release of his new series Paurashpur on Alt Balaji and Zee5. However, he posted a message on the micro-blogging site, stating how trolls are not real human beings.

Milind Soman shares his views on internet trolls

Milind Soman has been active on different social media platforms, promoting his new Zee5 and Alt Balaji series Paurashpur. He took to Twitter and shared a tweet through his official handle on December 16, 2020, Wednesday. In the message, the actor addressed trolls, which garnered a lot of response from his fans on the micro-blogging site.

Soman penned, “Just learnt that internet trolls are not real human beings”. He added, “as suspected, actually” and dropped a nerd smiley emoticon alongside the tweet. Check out Milind Soman's Twitter post below:

Just learnt that internet trolls are not real human beings. As suspected, actually 🤓 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 16, 2020

Response to Milind Soman's Twitter post

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Milind Soman garnered more than 242 likes, 7 retweets, 7 comments, and 1 quote tweet on the micro-blogging site. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their response to the message. They took to the comment section and expressed their opinions. Meanwhile, others went off-topic to laud his performance and wish him on the occasion of Vijay Divas. One of them wrote, “Yah and I don't understand if we don't get a mobile number or bank account without ID same should be for the internet. There should be a digital ID. Internet would be a much better place. But I think companies don't want that. Or else these corporates would have done that long back”. Here are some of the responses to Milind Soman's tweets that you must check out right away:

some are reverse image google searchers — Milind (@bruh_mantri) December 16, 2020

Yah and I don't understand if we don't get mobile number or bank account without ID same should be for internet. There should be a digital ID. Internet would be much better place. But I think companies don't want that. Or else these corporates would have done that long back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Hriyamvada ♀️ (@hy_hriyamvada) December 16, 2020

Wishes on #VijayDiwas 🙏

through one of your own performances, which was superb, impressive👏👏👏https://t.co/Z2TlqleFva#16December — Dark Knight (@rising_symbol) December 16, 2020

