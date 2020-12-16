Milind Soman's '16 December' Inspired Tweet Has Netizens Rooting For A Sequel

Actor-Model Milind Soman has taken over Twitter with a '16 December' dialogue reference in his latest tweet on the micro-blogging platform. For the unversed, Soman had starred in the Mani Shankar directorial titled 16 December, which had released back in 2002 and has gained a cult status over the years. Thus, ahead of December 16, 2020, i.e. today, the 55-year-old shared a reference tweet from the critically lauded film's climax scene which left netizens gushing.

Milind Soman asks, "Bidaai ke liye sab tayyar?"

On December 15, 2020, film 16 December's dialogue reference tweet by lead actor Milind Soman started doing the rounds on Twitter as hundreds of fans took to the comment section of his tweet and were all-praise about the 2002 action-thriller. Yesterday, Soman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Bidaai ke liye sab tayyar??????!!", as today marks December 16. Soon, fans were quick to get the film reference and flocked to the comment section of his tweet to express their desire of wanting a sequel of the critically lauded Bollywood film.

Bidaai ke liye sab tayyar ??????!! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, his tweet referencing to the 'Dulhan Ki Bidaai dialogue' from the film has garnered over 4k likes and hundreds of comments and retweets by ardent fans. A lot of people slid in the comment section of his tweet and thanked the actor for 'the gem of a film'. After receiving an overwhelming response on his Tweet, Milind took to the micro-blogging platform yet again and tweeted, "Badalna hai, badalna hai! Zor se bolo! love you all (sic)".

Badalna hai, badalna hai! Zor se bolo! 👊🤓 love you all 😀 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) December 16, 2020

Check out some fan reactions to Milind Soman's Twitter posts below:

Milind, thanks for this gem 👇🏻



This movie reminded the nation a great day in our history, which most have forgotten by then. pic.twitter.com/2Asjvq6Rke — Woke Monk (@WokeMonk) December 16, 2020

16 December - one of your most iconic movies, celebrating one of India's most iconic moments! — Archana (@archiegirl25) December 16, 2020

Way ahead of its time movie. pic.twitter.com/OiSLnqG9mK — K. Shrikant कुलकर्णी श्रीकांत ಕೇ ಶ್ರೀಕಾಂತ್ (@SDK_890317) December 16, 2020

hahahha 🥰 a classic and still in my mind !!

Dulhan ki vidayi ka waqt badalna hai 🥰 — THE TEDAA AADMI (@thetedaadmi) December 16, 2020

This movie deserves a sequel with you taking Danny sir's place. — Yesh (@yeshpande) December 15, 2020

Dulhan ki widai ka waqt ho chuka hai...



new generation won't understand the thrill and excitement of the masterpiece....still one of my best movies sir.. — Ali M (@alim_official_) December 16, 2020

Sequel to banta hai Boss. — Sashikant Agarwal (@Agarwal_sashi) December 16, 2020

About '16 December'

Prolific filmmaker Mani Shankar's film 16 December released back in 2002 and was headlined by Danny Denzongpa, Gulshan Grover, Milind Soman, Dipannita Sharma, Sushant Singh and Aditi Govitrikar. The film's title paid homage to the historical date of December 16, 1971, as it marked the day when Pakistan signed the document of Bangladesh's liberation. The plot of the film showcased how antagonist Dost Khan sets up a nuclear bomb to destroy the capital city of India, New Delhi on 16 December 2001.

