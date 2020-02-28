Milind Soman Shares Adorable Photo With Wife Ankita, Calls It 'Friday Faces'; See Pic

'Ironman of India' Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar stun their fans and followers with their adorable pictures on social media. the duo regularly updates their Instagram with pictures from their adventurous activities together and often have some adorable comments for each other's posts. With the weekend mode on, Milind Soman shared an adorably cute throwback picture of himself and his wife Ankita Konwar with "FridayFaces" as they miss spending time on a beach.

Ankita was quick to reply to her husband's post as she said, "Me toooo!!! Let’s go 😜". The duo is currently at Guwahati for a family commitment. Ankita Konwar originally hails from the city and has posted an update through her Instagram stories where she can be seen in an Indian traditional avatar posing for a selfie with her husband Milind Soman. The duo makes for a pretty picture which was also shared by Soman through his social media.

The supermodel-actor finds his perfect travel buddy in his wife who shares his enthusiasm and passion for all fitness-related activities that they undertake. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated six years of togetherness with a 21kms run along the seaside in Mumbai. The couple also shared extremely adorable captions along with similar photographs of themselves.

On the professional front

Milind Soman is currently a judge of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. It is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

