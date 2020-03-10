Milind Soman Reacts On 'trending At 54' Over RSS Journey, Wife Ankita Joins In

Milind Soman is known to make headlines throughout his career. Be it as a supermodel and making fans drool over him and relationships in the initial part of his career to love story with Ankita Konwar and fitness passion in recent years. However, the model-turned-actor-turned-fitness enthusiast was trending for an unexpected reason, a political one, when he revealed that he had trained at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was young.

As the Bajirao Mastani star was trending at number 3 on Twitter, he too was pleasantly surprised. Milind had the quirkiest reaction to it, quipping that he was trending at age 54 for an experience he had at the age of 10. He jokingly wished how swimming also could’ve also been a reason for it, which was also at the same time, the way he had started his description of his RSS journey.

Here’s the post:

Trending at 54 for an experience I had at the age of 10. 🤪🤪🤪🤪 wish it was about swimming, which was at the same time! — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 10, 2020

Milind’s wife Ankita Konwar also joined in the fun, sharing that childhood experiences could really stir up some conversations. She added that unlike her husband, who was a part of a ‘serious’ task at age 10, she was only ‘chasing butterflies’ then.

Here’s the response:

Wow a childhood experience can really stir up some conversations 😆

I think I was chasing butterflies when I was 10. Anyone else? https://t.co/XgRdtAqug3 — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) March 10, 2020

Milind in his book Made in India: A Memoir had revealed that he had enrolled into the RSS Shakas at a young age, as revealed in an excerpt shared by a portal. He had added that it was a ‘Shivaji Park thing’ and how his father wanted him to learn ‘disciplined living, physical fitness and right thinking’.

He also stated that he was baffled by the ‘subversive, communal propaganda’ being attributed to the RSS by the media today. He also recalled marching in shots, performing yoga, going on overnight trip to the hills, chanting Sanskrit verses during his journey.

Milind also shared that he did not recall the leaders then expressing their ‘views’ on him and the others.

Comparing it to the ‘Desi Scouts’, he had also added that the leaders of the organisation wanted to groom ‘civilian soldiers’, who’d behave respectfully towards everyone and paid attention to physical fitness.

