Over 850 People Booked For Violating Firecracker Ban On Diwali: Delhi Police

Around 1,200 cases were filed against Delhiites for defying the ban on the use and sales of firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali, revealed the Delhi Police. Over 850 people were also arrested for violating the blanket ban while a total of 1314 kilograms of crackers were seized from the city.

As per the Delhi Police, the highest numbers of cases were registered in the South district where the police received 147 calls and registered 85 cases in violation of the ban on firecrackers. Six people were arrested and 68.85 Kilograms of firecrackers were seized, stated Delhi Police.

Next was the Rohini district where the Delhi Police received 139 calls. Sixty-five FIRs were registered against violators and two cases were against the illegal sale of firecrackers. Rohini was followed by Dwarka which registered 72 cases against the bursting of firecrackers. In the Outer North district, only 6 cases were registered along with 159 challans, police said.

AQI continues to remain in 'severe' category

Earlier, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, had said that the PM2.5 concentration in Delhi on Diwali was "likely to be the lowest" of the last four years if no firecrackers are burnt. However, it had said that even a small increase in local additional emissions is likely to have "a significant deterioration impact on Sunday and Monday".

A day prior to Diwali, the Supreme Court had issued an interim order banning the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers across the country in line with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order of November 9. As per the NGT, there is a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in cities/ towns in the country where the average ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) falls under the 'poor' and above category till November 30.

The PM2.5 recorded in Delhi on Sunday was 435 g/m3 as of 4 pm, which falls under the "hazardous" category. The pan-India ban had been considered keeping in mind a potential rise in pollution levels which experts say could be harmful to COVID-19 patients.

(With Inputs from ANI))