Milind Soman Misses Wife Ankita Konwar And Ends Up Sharing A Funny Workout Video

Model-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are often talked about because of their age gap. But no one can deny that the couple, who married in a private affair in 2018, is so in love. Soman, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often seen working out with his lovely wife who apparently loves to run as well. The active couple is often seen working out and training together. Take a look at the recent post by Milind Soman sharing a hilarious workout video with his wife.

Milind Soman hilarious workout video

In the video, Milind Soman is seen doing pushups while his wife Ankita is sitting on his back. He captioned the post saying that he missed his lovely wife who makes his workouts much simpler, thus sharing a cute and fun workout video for all his fans to see.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman keeps on motivating and encouraging people to run and exercise. The couple can be seen supporting each other and working out together at many events. They even spent the 'last Monday of the year' (2019) running in the streets of Tokyo. The one thing the couple makes sure to do is to live an active life as much as possible.

The 54-year-old supermodel is now seen on MTV's Supermodel of the Year. An unknown fact about his wife Ankita Konwar is that her real name is apparently Sunkusmita Konwar and she worked as a cabin crew executive before marrying Milind Soman.

