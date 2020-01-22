Supermodel Of The Year: Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut Make Fans Go 'hot Hot Hot'

Supermodel of the Year is continuing its journey to find the best supermodel in the country. The several episodes witnessed the female contestants undergoing tasks underwater, with props and donning several looks on a moving truck. According to the teaser of the upcoming episode, this time the contestants will have to strike their best poses with grace and glamour alongside co-judges of Supermodel of the Year, Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut.

Supermodel of the Year - Upcoming task teaser

In the next episode, even though there is no physical obstacle apart from the circular moving platform, the contestants will have to outdo the best in the industry. All of them will have to pose against the modelling sage and hunk Milind Soman alongside supermodel Ujjwala Raut. The contestants are nervous, but will have to use this once in a lifetime opportunity to show their best looks in the final photos.

Watch video of the next task of Supermodel of the Year

The judges themselves are seen turning up the heat, by striking an intimate yet enthralling pose with each other. They are seen cozied up on the platform. According to the teaser, there is no room for air between the two. The ‘hot’ photoshoot, as the caption suggests will finally see a top contestant and bottom two, one of which will leave the show. Anusha Dandekar describes the task as posing alongside, “incredible supermodels", which is true after watching the complete teaser. She also surprised alongside Gabriella Demetriades also clarified, why Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut are called supermodels. Anusha also commented on the video that, “Omggggg this shoot though, still recovering from the insane hotness”.

Further in the competition, the contestants will have to give their best performances to save themselves from the bottom tier. To survive the tough competition this year and to win the title, the contestants will have to save themselves from going home. the contestants will have to show progress and contestants try to move ahead in the competition and emerge as the winner of the title until the last task of Supermodel of the Year.

