When Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Give Us 'fit Couple' Goals | See Pics

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar’s chemistry never fails to win fans' hearts when they share their adorable photographs on social media platforms. Apart from their lovey-dovey pictures, the couple also bonds over fitness like no one else. Read to know times when Milind and Ankita gave fitness goals.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman Reveals Secret To Stay Fit And Lead A Healthy Lifestyle

Fit couple goals from Milind and Ankita

Ankita posted a video of herself running with Milind and in the caption, she said that the couple spent their last Monday of the year running 53kms. She also added that a little over 60kms left for the next day. The couple started running from the Renkoji temple. Later, the couple ran through the beautiful streets of Tokyo to lake Sagamihara. She ended her post by saying that she had an incredible day with some of the people she admires.

ALSO READ: 'Supermodel Of The Year' To See Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Argue

Milind Soman keeps on motivating and encouraging people to run and exercise. A few days back the actor ran 15 kilometres taking the overall distance of the week to 60 kilometres. He said, "need to have an average of 60-70km per week to maintain the level of fitness that I am accustomed to. Can't run every day as I would like, but have got to make the time".

In her recent viral video, Milind Soman can be seen running in an Assamese attire, which is clad in a dhoti and T-shirt. While Ankita wore a Muga Mekhela chador, which is a traditional Assamese saree. The two were also accompanied by several other runners, including a man who brought his baby on a pram. Many-a-times Ankita Konwar inspires her fans to develop the habit of running. In another video, she also highlighted her love for Bhogali Bihu which is one of the most significant and happy festivals of the Assamese.

ALSO READ: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Spend 2019's Last Monday By Running 53 Kms In Tokyo

ALSO READ: Milind Soman And Wife Ankita Run In Assamese Traditionals, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.