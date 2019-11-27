Milind Soman's Unique Take On New-age Relationships; Says, "...wouldn't Judge Them"

Milind Soman, who is known as a fitness icon now after being a well-known model and actor has recently launched the next version of Pinkathkon. Milind is also the founder of Pinkathon which is a women's run to promote and encourage women's fitness. Pinkathon will commence this year on December 13 and will also create awareness for breast cancer and other health-related issues for women. At the launch of Pinakathon, Milind indulged in media interactions to talk about the run and its initiatives. During the interaction, Milind Soman also talked about how things have changed over the years with regards to health and relationships.

Milind Soman shares his views on health and relationships

Since Pinkathon is associated with creating awareness about breast cancer, Milind stated that people are a little reluctant over joining the cause openly. He noted that though people understand that it is important and something should be done about it, they do not participate in awareness drives. He added that through the years many people have joined in the cause and now more than a quarter-million women are participating in the run. The fitness icon also stated that in the last ten years, he has noticed a visible change in the world. Milind also had some views to share about the younger generation and their outlook towards relationships.

Milind Soman stated that he doesn't think younger people don't value relationships, but that they view them in a very different way. He said that he thinks there is no right or wrong way for anything, as humans are constantly learning and understanding what things really mean. He added that the newer generation has a different way of looking at things due to the kind of influences, exposure and inspiration they have. He ended his statement saying that he wouldn't judge the younger generation saying that they do not value relationships as the older generation; he understands and respects their different ways of dealing with relationships as well.

