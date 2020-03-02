Milind Soman Reveals What He Eats Throughout The Day In Order To Stay Fit & Healthy; Read

Milind Soman is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry and he was last seen in Amazon Prime’s famous web-series, Four More Shots Please, playing the character of a doctor. He has won the 'Ironman Triathlon' barefoot at the age of 51, completing it in 15 hours and 19 minutes, winning the title of Ultraman in 2017 making India proud.

The actor is passionate about fitness, as is evident through his social media posts while trekking, running or travelling with his beloved young wife Ankita Konwar.

People might think that the 'Ultraman' Milind follows a rigid diet to achieve this physique, but he said that he eats everything and focuses on portion control. Here is what he eats. Read ahead to know more:

What all Milind Soman eats in a day?

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor revealed some secrets about what he eats in a day. When asked if he is one of the blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it, Milind Sonam said that he has always had a habit of eating very simple food, since childhood.

Since he was always into sports, he knew what kind of food was good for him and his performance, and regarding this, nothing much changed over the years. In fact, Milind said that when spoken about healthy food, there are many myths and information surrounding the subject, but for the actor, healthy food is food that gets digested easily.

The 'Ultraman' Milind also revealed his breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. He said that for breakfast, he consumes fruits, including whole papaya or maybe even two, half a watermelon, seasonal fruits like 5-6 mangoes (if available), many bananas, and museli or dry fruits if still hungry. For lunch, he consumes a very simple meal, including dal, rice, and vegetables. He eats the same food for dinner as he had for lunch.

The actor advised staying away from food that is heavy to digest, like non-vegetarian items. He said that he eats his last meal of the day by 7:30 pm and goes to sleep by 11 pm maximum, and wakes up maximum at 6 am in the morning. Refined sugar is a strict no-no according to him and the best form of exercise for him is a good long run. Apart from running, his favourite form of exercise includes a one-minute plank, one minute of pushups, and one minute of burpees.

