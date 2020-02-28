Milind Soman Works For A Social Cause Through Pinkathon, See Details

Bollywood actor Milind Soman is a popular supermodel and fitness promoter. Often known as India’s first male supermodel, he is one of the most celebrated style icons in India. The actor has spent over 30 years in the field of acting and modelling. Apart from this, he is also involved in various philanthropic activities. Take a look at Milind Soman's philanthropic ventures.

Milind Soman works for a social cause

Milind Soman is actively associated with a movement called ‘Pinkathon’, which has been initiated by him along with other women activists. The association organises marathons for women, especially to create awareness about breast cancer. The event received a good response in Mumbai in the first year.

Later, it was also organised at various other places like Delhi and Ahmedabad. The actor himself is a marathon runner and is regularly seen taking part in various marathons.

The Pinkathon is a unique initiative which works with one simple theme of empowering women. The event encourages women from all walks of life and all age groups to take their first steps to a healthier life by running. Pinkathon was started in 2012 in Mumbai, with the specific purpose of getting women to adopt a fitter lifestyle for themselves and their families. However, the highlight was the need for increasing awareness about breast cancer and other issues that put women’s lives at risk. Pinkathon has now spread to nine cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai.

