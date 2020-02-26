Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Anniversary Celebration Has All Hearts & Lots Of Sweat, See Pic

'Ironman of India' Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have always had unique ways of expressing their love for each other on social media. An avid sportsman, Soman shares his enthusiasm for fitness with his wife Ankita and the two are often spotted enjoying a good adrenaline rush with a run or any form of sport. to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their first meeting, Milind Soman posted a picture with his wife Ankita as they can be seen running by the sea.

The actor-model posted an adorably sweet message to go with the photo as he said, "We met this day six years ago. I don't dwell much in the past or think a lot about the future, but every moment with you @ankita_earthy has been precious, and I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other. You are the sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming 😋 I love you 🤗 Happy Anniversary. #foreverisNOW."

Have a look:

Read | Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar love running together, these videos are proof!

Ankita Konwar posted the same pictures along with a love poem by English romantic poet Lord Byron through her Instagram account. The verse read,

"Always,

You were you and I was I,

We were two before our time.

I was yours before I knew,

And you have always been mine too."



She added saying, "Ran a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years. Been the best 6 years my love! #youandi #togetherforever".

Have a look:

Read | Milind Soman's sultry throwback photo sets temperatures soaring, wifey goes "Hello Lover"

On the professional front

Milind Soman is currently a judge of MTV’s Supermodel of the Year. It is an ongoing reality fashion show which airs on MTV India. The show is based on the concept of grooming and training models for the fashion industry. There are ten supermodels who get selected from all over the country who are trained under the guidance of mentors like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Ujjwala Raut, and Anushka Dandekar.

Read | Milind Soman takes a dive between tectonic plates, flashes thumbs-up before jump; see pics

Read | Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman's social media PDA will make you go 'Aww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.