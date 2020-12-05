Milind Soman Introduces His Character Boris From 'Paurushpur,' Shares Motion Poster

Touted to be one of the 'biggest web series' ever brought to the audiences, ALTBalaji recently unveiled the character posters of the upcoming magnum opus show Paurashpur. Fitness enthusiast and great actor Milind Soman will be seen playing the role of a revolutionist named Boris who strongly believes that both men and women are equal and they both deserve to be treated equally.

Milind Soman reveals his character from Paurashpur

The actor took to Instagram and shared his first look poster and expressed his excitement of playing a character that he has never essayed before. In the poster, donning a red bindi along with a nose pin, the actor shows he believes in gender quality. Apart from the jewelry, the actor can be seen holding a sword with that fierce look on his face. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Never played someone like this before!! For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur.” Apart from this, the actor also mentioned that the teaser of the show will release on December 6 at noon.

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail the actor and his looks from the show. One of the users wrote, “Om my goodnessss.” A second user wrote, “CAN'T WAIT.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “'m sure it will be fabulous, great concept,” while another wrote, “That's one hell of a pose /click.”

Paurashpur boasts of a huge ensemble cast that includes popular names from the industry like Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, and Sahil Salathia, among others. The show will be directed by Sachindra Vats and produced by Jaasvand Entertainment. Milind Soman, who was last seen in 4 More Shots Please Season 2 is also not new to period drama. Interestingly, even he played the character of Salim in Noorjahan. He was also seen as Ambaji Pant in the film Bajirao Mastani.

