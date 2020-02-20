Milind Soman Loves To Travel And Be In Nature's Lap, Here's Proof

Milind Soman is considered to be one of the fittest men in our country. At the age of 54, the model does not seem to want to slow down. His Instagram account gives all of his fans an inside look in his life. But one of the most noticeable things on Milind Soman’s account is his love for nature. Take a look at how his photos are a treat for all nature lovers out there.

Milind Soman loves nature, here’s proof

1. First stop, Japan

While many people tend to take fitness resolutions at the start of a new New Year, Milind Soman believes in working on it. The supermodel actually went for a run from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji in Japan to celebrate the new year. Not only did he go run, but he also went on to hike to the top of Mt. Takao near Tokyo. Milind Soman captioned this Instagram post, by calling it “First trek 2020!”

2. A trek to Kilimanjaro

Milind Soman shared this throwback on his Instagram where the supermodel is holding hands with his wife Ankita. In this post’s caption, the model revealed that he trekked to Freedom Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro along with Ankita. Take a look at how happy Milind Soman and his wife are while being surrounded by nature.

3. A trip to Iceland

Milind Soman’s Instagram is proof that his wife Ankita Konwar is his travel buddy. Back in October 2019, Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his trip to Iceland. In these pictures, the beauty of mother nature and Milind Soman’s fitness level were at their best. Take a look.

4. Milind in Manali

Milind Soman loves to travel and his Instagram handle gives us an overview of his travel diaries. Back in September 2019, he surrounded himself with the serene scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh. But even though Milind was enjoying the company of mother nature, he did not forget to maintain his fitness level. The supermodel took to Instagram and posted a video of himself doing push-ups while being surrounded by the Himalayas.

