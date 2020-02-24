The Debate
Milind Soman Takes A Dive Between Tectonic Plates, Flashes Thumbs-up Before Jump; See Pics

Bollywood News

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, Indian supermodel Milind Soman is also an adventurer as he often shares Instagram updates of his travels around the world

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Ironman of India Milind Soman has stunned his fans yet again with a social media update about his adventures in Iceland last year. The 54-year-old fitness enthusiast and actor posted pictures of himself from an unusual and memorable experience of swimming in the depths of the near-zero degree water of the ocean.

Sharing the memory of one of his incredible feats underwater, Milind Soman wrote, "Ready for take off!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime🙂 . "

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Read | Milind Soman loves to travel and be in nature's lap, here's proof

Milind Soman is extremely active on social media and often posts throwback photos of his journey in the industry so far. The actor dressed in diving gear reminded one of the users of his Captain Vyom days as they also lauded his courage to swim in unknown territory. Soman had also posted pictures from his trip to Iceland back in October 2019 of moments before the dive as he shared, "laughing nervously before the dive in Iceland.. I hate cold water and the temperature of the water in the #silfrafissure was 2°C !! But the clarity and visibility was simply incredible, so happy I had the opportunity"

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Read | Milind Soman's travel photos will make everyone experience wanderlust; see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Read | Milind Soman is obsessed with encouraging fitness by teaching people how to do push-ups

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Read | Milind Soman's throwback pictures from the '90s to bless your feed

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
