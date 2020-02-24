Milind Soman Takes A Dive Between Tectonic Plates, Flashes Thumbs-up Before Jump; See Pics

Ironman of India Milind Soman has stunned his fans yet again with a social media update about his adventures in Iceland last year. The 54-year-old fitness enthusiast and actor posted pictures of himself from an unusual and memorable experience of swimming in the depths of the near-zero degree water of the ocean.

Sharing the memory of one of his incredible feats underwater, Milind Soman wrote, "Ready for take off!! The free dive in a 7mm wetsuit in Iceland last year was unique and memorable. Diving in a fissure between two tectonic plates, in glacier melt water at 2°C was an experience of a lifetime🙂 . "

Take a look:

Milind Soman is extremely active on social media and often posts throwback photos of his journey in the industry so far. The actor dressed in diving gear reminded one of the users of his Captain Vyom days as they also lauded his courage to swim in unknown territory. Soman had also posted pictures from his trip to Iceland back in October 2019 of moments before the dive as he shared, "laughing nervously before the dive in Iceland.. I hate cold water and the temperature of the water in the #silfrafissure was 2°C !! But the clarity and visibility was simply incredible, so happy I had the opportunity"

Have a look:

