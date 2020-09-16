Milind Soman's Inspiring 'Work Out Wednesday' Post Will Give You Fitness Goals

Milind Soman’s love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle is no secret. The 54-year-old actor recently shared a video on social media where he can be seen flaunting his workout schedule. Check out the story:

Milind Soman gives major fitness goals with his workout videos

Milind Soman has always received massive attention from his fans with his super-fit body and oozing charm. In the video uploaded by the actor on Instagram, Milind can be seen exercising rigorously. He is seen performing pull-ups, push-ups and other exercises. In the caption, the actor gave his fitness mantra to have a fit body and mind. He even shared a few tips to his fans.

As soon as Milind shared the video on Instagram, many of his fans dropped comments under the inspiring post. One of the users hailed the actor’s dedication towards fitness and wrote Milind Soman is an inspiration for many. Another user called his videos as “callisthenics” and commented that his energy and enthusiasm always push others towards achieving a fit mind and body. A third user who was bowled over the actor’s workout video chimed in and commented, “More power to you sir”. Take a look at the comments below.

Milind Soman’s Instagram page is a testament to his love for fitness. Moreover, his throwback posts from his modelling days to leave his fans wondering about the secret behind his youthful looks. He regularly shares pictures of his daily diet regime and fitness videos through his Instagram stories along with posts from his fans. He has also shared photos of his family amid the lockdown as he spent quality time with them.

A few days back, Milind Soman had shared a picture of himself in a leather jacket and even wore woollen gloves for the tour. He looked stunning in cropped hair and sunglasses. He wrote an amusing caption and even asked his fans to guess his travel plans. His caption reads as, “#Throwbackthursday in Ladakh last year, pretending to be on a secret mission. Travelling long-distance soon ! Guess where?'' Take a look at the post below.

