Milind Soman's Slow-motion 'Wednesday Workout' Video Comes With Many Lessons; Watch

Milind Soman shared his 'Wednesday workout' slow-motion video on his official Instagram handle in the wee hours of the day. As seen in the clip, Milind performs push-ups. Along with the clip, Milind talked about how a fit mind is more positive and open to new ideas. Through the caption, Milind Soman also wrote, "A fit mind is tolerant, understanding, patient and empathetic."

Furthermore, giving more such fitness tips, Milind Soman expressed that a healthy body sleeps well, has good digestion and also manages sugar and salt levels. Moreover, he added that a healthy body is good for hormone balance and maintains a powerful immune system. The fitness enthusiast said, "Both can be achieved by choosing the simple exercises and food that is right for you, and the amounts that are right for you."

Milind Soman's fitness video:

A fan wrote, "Sir I think you should make a 7-day workout plan for everyone... I mean that will be just amazing... I've been following some of your diet and fitness tips for a long time now and that really works along with my taekwondo regime. Cheers and more power to you...Also.. your Mom is a legend."

Milind's Soman's fans keep praising his mother, especially after Milind, sometime back, shared a video along with his mother Usha. The video shows Milind with his 81-year old mother Usha skipping on their terrace for a healthy living. On sharing the inspiring clip, Milind also added it is not a new activity for her but new for him. He wrote, "When you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another! You are old only when you think you are."

Recently, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video. In it, the duo can be seen dancing to the tunes of the song, Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.

Ankita wrote, "Raindrops, music and you, it doesn’t get better than that Milind." The couple's followers rushed to comment on the video and the clip went viral in no time. Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman time and again keep sharing posts, giving fans a glimpse of their whereabouts. The duo shell out major couple goals, as fans drool over their adorable pictures together.

