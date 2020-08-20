Milind Soman Shares Pic Of 13-year-old Him, Boasts About His Jawline & Thanks His 'genes'

Four More Shots Please! actor Milind Soman took a stroll down the memory lane on Thursday afternoon, August 20, and posted a major throwback picture of himself when he was 13-years-old. In the picture one can see young Milind flaunting his jawline. However, what stole the show was the caption, which came along with his post.

Firstly, Milind Soman wrote that he wouldn't say that the features in the picture are extraordinary. However, he boasted about his jawline and penned, "But I always did have a good jawline, thanks to my genes, good skin, good hair and good health came from swimming twice a day in the neighbourhood municipal pool."

Milind also shared another most important advantage of good genes. He continued, "Another and most important advantage of good genes is common sense, which like any other genetic advantage we are born with, we lose if we don't use." The actor wrote, "Live to inspire" as he penned hashtags in the caption. As soon as Milind Soman's Instagram post was up, a fan asked, "Wow... Did you know back then that you wanted to be in the modelling field?"

Another user wrote, "Wow. Still, you look superb." Whereas, many dropped hearts on the post and talked about Milind Soman's fitness regime. Check out Milind Soman's childhood pic and also see how fans reacted to his caption.

Milind Soman's pic when he was 13

Meanwhile, Milind Soman's workout Wednesday video came with yet another lengthy caption. As seen in the video posted by the fitness enthusiast, Milind did 10 pullups-front and behind the head. He also mentioned being careful about the neck strain. Milind was not seen wearing hand gloves for his outdoor workout.

Through the caption, he revealed that he will wash his hands. He also expressed that it has been a long time since he swam in gutters to catch fish for his fish tank at home. "It's been long he swam in the sea in Mumbai where the filth of the city would be swirling around him," added Milind Soman. "I did not wash then and was never sick either", wrote the actor. He went on to pen his thoughts about dirt and expressed that dirt does not exist in nature.

Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar keep posting pictures and videos of their whereabouts on social media. They not only educate fans about various exercises but also pen healthy living tips. Milind's mother Usha Suman also joins the duo during their workout sessions.

