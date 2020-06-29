Milind Soman Highlights Importance Of Mental Fitness, Says 'trained Mind Is Limitless'

Milind Soman exemplifies fitness and has a massive fan following on social media for his posts detailing his lifestyle and healthy choices. The actor-model has time and again motivated his fans by captioning his posts with his thoughts on the importance of maintaining a fit lifestyle. Keeping with the recent focus on mental health, Milind Soman wrote a note, tagging it as Milind Somwar, gave Monday motivation on the equal importance of both, mental and physical fitness, to train the body along with a picture of himself with arms outstretched sideways in exercise.

He wrote, "Physical fitness is the body's ability to withstand physical stress. Mental fitness is the mind's ability to withstand mental and emotional stress. At any age, the body's ability can be developed to withstand the stress of a 100m run or a 42km marathon. Similarly the mind's abilities can be developed to adapt to and make the best of any situation. The trained body can do almost anything that we ask of it. The trained mind is limitless. The benefit of sustained effort is unimaginable."[sic]



#betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love #run #milindsomwar

Have a look:

Milind Soman had been under self-quarantine with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar at his home in Mumbai until the lockdown restrictions were lifted. He has been active on Instagram throughout the lockdown and has shared many posts about his other favourite - family. Recently, supermodel Milind Soman, in an interaction with a national daily, revealed the secrets of maintaining his fitness while under lockdown with his family.

He said that since he cannot go out in the open and run, he has taken to climbing stairs as a substitute for running. He also shared that he goes to the building terrace with his mother and wife and does basic exercises which also gives him time to bond with the family and that is essential for mental fitness during the lockdown.

Milind Soman advocates local goods

A profound fitness enthusiast and Ironman Triathlon champion, Milind Soman has always been an advocate of local goods and produce for a fitter body. He has been actively supporting education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's initiative to boycott Made in China goods. The actor-model recently gave a healthy and quirky twist to share his message with netizens on Twitter.

Soman echoed the thoughts of one of his fans through a tweet that read, "शरीर एवं राष्ट्र.... दोनों को स्वस्थ रखने का... एक ही उपाय है, " चीनी बन्द " शरीर के लिए "देसी गुड" और राष्ट्र के लिए "देसी Goods" #SonamWangchuk #BoycottMadeInChina"

