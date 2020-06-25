Milind Soman reacts after being asked to 'speak up' on if groupism affected his career

The nepotism debate is currently one of the hot topics online in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While the fact that star kids, both deserving and undeserving, get an easier entry into the film industry is well-known, the fact that many have made it big in the industry without being from film families can’t be denied. Some of the popular names in the latter category have been those who started by modelling and winning pageants, right from Juhi Chawla in the ‘80s to Manushi Chhillar, gearing up for her debut in the film industry.

One name in this category has been Milind Soman. After attaining countrywide popularity as a supermodel, considered among the best of all time, and then featuring in hit videos, films were a natural progression for him. However, Milind could not replicate the success on the big screen.

Amid the industry receiving flak for their practices like nepotism and favouritism, a netizen asked Milind Soman to ‘speak up’ on if he was deprived of what he ‘deserved’ because of groupism in Bollywood.

The Bajirao Mastani star gave a cryptic answer, replying that no one knew what he ‘deserved’ and that he just did what he had to.

Here’s the tweet

Who knows what I deserve, I just do what I have to do. https://t.co/3HnMDLKgbG — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) June 25, 2020

Though Milind Soman did not feature in any notable film as a lead, his supporting roles in movies like Bheja Fry and Bajirao Mastani were some of his popular roles. He also recently featured in the all-female-led cast of the series Four More Shots Please! However, more than on-screen roles, he regularly makes headlines for his fitness videos and love-filled posts with wife Ankita Konwar.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of the attack against Bollywood stars, slamming nepotism and bullying, also accusing media’s blind items after Sushant’s death. Abhay Deol, Manoj Bajpayee, Gulshan Devaiah and others have also highlighted some of the unfavourable practices. Stars of the film families have been at the receiving end of criticism and they have even turned off comments on social media.

