Milind Soman Shares A Picture Of His New Avatar; Teases Upcoming Project

Actor Milind Soman has shared a glimpse of some fun things that he was doing near Mumbai in the last few days. The actor has shared a rather unique picture with kohl-rimmed eyes and is wearing a nose-pin. Take a look at the picture and know what the fans have to say.

Milind Soman’s new avatar

Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a new look and tell his fans about his upcoming travel plans. The actor was seen wearing a nose pin with kohl-rimmed eyes and had a face covered in red colour. His caption reveals that he was up to something fun in the last few days and is now off to Chennai. “Travel Tuesday! I know its not holi but spent the last few days in Karjat near Mumbai doing some fun things - will share more soon ðŸ˜‹ now off to Chennai!, reads his caption”.

The post has over 12k likes as of now on the photo-sharing platform with spam of comments under it. Fans have appreciated the look, and a handful lot is curious if this look has anything to do with the recent Akshay Kumar starrer Laxxmi, since the look is similar. Check out the comments here.

Milind Soman’s Instagram post about ‘Opinions’

Milind Soman took to his Instagram yesterday on November 9, 2020, to share a shirtless picture of him. Soman was standing in a garden in the picture, as he mused about how opinions form and wrote a long caption about it. In his caption, he mentioned, “…Each one of us chooses what we wish to believe so that we can be happy. In earlier times it was not so, life was harder, we did not have this freedom to think as individuals and yet be together. But as we progress, as humans, we begin to understand more and more of who we are, and we will begin to treasure more and more the things that truly matter, and to let go of the things that keep us enslaved.”

