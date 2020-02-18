Milind Soman's Travel Photos Will Make Everyone Experience Wanderlust; See Pics

Milind Soman, the Ironman of India, seems to show no signs of ageing even at 54 years of age. He is a celebrated athlete, a supermodel, and an actor who is a huge fitness enthusiast. The supermodel is also an avid traveller and loves trekking. He often shares his travel pictures on Instagram, take a look here.

Some of Milind Soman's travel pictures

Milind Soman's job and his hobby of travelling takes him to some of the most exotic places. In the first picture, he can be seen clicked laying on a rock amidst the beautiful snow-peaked mountains of Minkiani Paas in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. In the second picture, he can be seen posing on the steps of a famous spot in Bali, Indonesia.

Milind Soman is a very active traveller and trekking enthusiast. In the first picture, the supermodel is wearing a scuba suit and walking down the serene landmass of Iceland. In the second picture, he is standing at the edge of the world in Mexico known as Finisterra.

In the first picture, Milind Soman is clicked while he was on his first trek of 2020 in Japan. He reportedly loved the beautiful country of Japan. In the second picture, he can be seen free diving in the waters of the Maldives.

