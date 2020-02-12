The Debate
Milind Soman Is Obsessed With Encouraging Fitness By Teaching People How To Do Push-ups

Bollywood News

Milind Soman is a fitness icon for millions. He works hard to stay fit. Check out these videos and pictures of the actor making other people do push-ups.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Milind Soman

Milind Soman, the Ironman of India, seems to show no signs of ageing even at 54 years of age. He is a celebrated athlete, a supermodel, and an actor who is a huge fitness enthusiast and promoter. He is obsessed with running, swimming and all kinds of exercises. Let us take a look at how much Milind Soman loves push-ups and how he makes people around him do it too.

Milind Soman's videos and pictures where he has made people do push-ups

Milind Soman is a huge fitness freak and loves to stay healthy. He loves exercising and pretty much great in every work out he does. He loves to do pushups and is a pro at that. Take a look at the video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Milind Soman is so very fond of push-ups that he makes people around him do it too. He thinks it is one of the most effective exercises for our core body and asks every to do as many possible every day. Take a look at the videos below where Milind Soman is exercising with other people at Pinkathon Event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

If you think Milind Soman only makes people who are present at a fitness event do push-ups, then you are completely wrong. He makes people at the most unusual of places do push-ups and clicks their picture doing it. He is particular about fitness and these following pictures are proof.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
