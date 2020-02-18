Rekha Says 'yeh Danger Zone Hai', Walks Away From Amitabh Bachchan's Portrait

Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani had his calender launch for the year 2020 recently. Well-known names among Bollywood like Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Rekha Ji and Vidya Balan became a part of this event. Rekha ji stole the show in her beautiful white saree, but something she said that grabbed the attention of the paparazzi.

Rekha shies away from Amitabh Bachchan's portrait

In a video circulating on Instagram, Rekha can be seen clicking pictures with Daboo Ratnani's daughter. The two first stand at one place as the paparazzi kept clicking their pictures. Rekha then takes Daboo Ratnani's daughter and walk towards one end of the red carpet.

The two then start walking towards the other end slowly. As soon as Rekha reaches the end, there is a picture of Amitabh Bachchan on the wall in front of her. The paps ask her to stand there and let them click pictures. Rekha then immediately walks away and say "Yeh danger zone hai." Laughter erupts as the paps loved Rekha's humour.

Later in the video, Rekha can be seen posing with Daboo, his wife and his daughter. Rekha again looks behind her to ensure whose picture is hung on the wall. The paps ask her not to worry as it is safe to stand there. According to an article on an entertainment website, Rekha had reacted in a similar manner in last year's calendar event of Daboo Ratnani as well.

Source: Daboo Ratnani Instagram

