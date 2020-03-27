Nehha Pendse, Mona Singh, Milind Soman: Stars Who Had Unconventional Marriages

A lot of Bollywood and TV couples have been in the news for their past relationships and the wide age gap between them. Here are some unconventional marriages of the television industry that were in the news for the same.

Also Read: Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Spend 2019's Last Monday By Running 53 Kms In Tokyo

Unconventional marriages of the Television industry.

Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse recently tied a knot to Shardul Bayas, a businessman from Pune. Rumours suggest that Shardul Bayas has married for the second time and already has two children from his previous marriage. Nehha Pendse, the Bigg Boss fame took her Instagram account to announce this news which left her fans surprised.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12's Nehha Pendse Says She Immediately Changed Her Name After Her Wedding

Mona Singh

Mona Singh, the famous actor from the television serial Jassi Jaisse Koi Nahi too, recently tied a knot to Shyam Gopalan, an investment banker from Chennai. Mona Singh is a popular face and there were no rumours of her dating anyone. However, when the new of her getting married to an outsider and not someone from the industry, her fans showered the couple with love and affection.

Also Read: Nehha Pendse Shares Photo Of Her ‘last Single-girl Kiss' With Fiancé Shardul Bayas

Milind Soman

Model turned athlete Milind Soman recently tied the knot to Ankita Konwar, who is younger than him. The 52-year-old actor married Ankita who was only 22 back then. It was rumoured that this was the third marriage of Milind Soman and he had previously married a french actor but their marriage fell apart within 2 years. He later married Madhu Sapre, a supermodel, but they separated too.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Former Co-host Nehha Pendse Will Tie Knot On January 5, Festivities Begin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.