Mimi Chakraborty Shares Hilarious Expectation Vs Reality Quarantine Meme

Mimi Chakraborty, who is known for her work in Bengali cinema, is also one of those actors who has been sharing a lot about her life on her social media account. From promoting healthy eating habits to sharing pictures with her adorable pets, Mimi Chakraborty seems to be enjoying her quarantine. Mimi Chakraborty also shared a funny post during the lockdown, which is quite relatable. Take a look at the picture below.

Mimi Chakraborty shares funny expectation vs reality post

In the post that Mimi Chakraborty shared, she meant that she expected she would be doing a full-fledged makeup experiment and also take care of her skin with a skincare routine. But her expectations were crashed and she ended up doing all the household chores instead. The actor made a collage of the two pictures and her fans could not agree less to it. Apart from other celebs, her fans also commented on the picture, agreeing that they were going through the same.

Amidst the lockdown of almost the entire world due to Covid-19, influencers like these have been urging people to stay indoors and take care of their health. Mimi Chakraborty, on the other hand, has been sharing tips to boost immunity, to fight the virus.

Mimi Chakraborty is the star of the Bengali cinema and is seen in many hit Bengali films. The actor is also the Member of the Parliament and is often known to keep her strong opinions in the Parliament. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming Bengali film Dracula Sir. The horror-thriller film stars Mimi Chakraborty along with actor Anirban Bhattacharya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Rudranil Ghosh and Kanchan Mullick in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

