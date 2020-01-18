Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Aniston Give Thumbs Up To Shaheen Bhatt's Book

Actor and comedian Mindy Kaling recently took to Twitter and appreciated Shaheen Bhatt’s book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. But what has left everybody stunned is the fact that Jennifer Aniston took notice of this post and even liked it. Read on to know more details about this story.

Shaheen’s book gets a thumbs up from Mindy

Mindy Kaling does not shy away from talking about certain political issues or issues related to women. The Mindy Project star is also a supporter of upcoming talent and often dedicates posts to them on social media.

Recently, Mindy Kaling took to Instagram and posted about Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt’s book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. In her post, Mindy Kaling said that Shaheen Bhatt embodies courage, vulnerability, and power as she shares her deeply personal experiences of living with depression. This post by Mindy Kaling is getting support from all over social media. Check out this post by Mindy Kaling here.

But one person who noticed and liked this post was none other than Jennifer Aniston. Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a WhatsApp conversation screenshot where somebody informed her that Jennifer Aniston liked Mindy Kaling's post. Shaheen Bhatt in her Instagram story stated that even she could not believe that Jennifer Aniston took notice of her work. Take a look.

