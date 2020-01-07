Jennifer Aniston Opts For A Black Fishtail Gown For Golden Globes; Celebs Impressed

Jennifer Aniston is a bonafide fashionista, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Be it an event launch or a celebration party, Jennifer Aniston has time and again upped her fashion game with her stellar sartorial choices. Aniston, who turned heads with her recent red carpet look, took to her official Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the Golden Globes Award ceremony, to which celebrities had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details:

Jennifer Aniston shares a BTS picture from her Golden Globes Awards Looks

Recently, the Golden Globes 2020 saw the who's who from the glamour and the entertainment industry in their best attires. From Laura Dern to Taylor Swift, many celebrities graced the occasion, channelling their inner divas. However, Jennifer Aniston stood out, as the actor opted for a jet black gown by French luxury house, Dior. Her look included a strapless gown which was cinched at the waist. The actor styled her look with side-parted brushed open tresses and a nude glossy lip. Accessorizing her look with some jewellery, Jennifer Aniston opted for a string diamond necklace.

Created by Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Jennifer’s gown was custom made for the actor at their Parisian atelier. Reportedly, Jennifer Aniston’s Golden Globes ensemble was created over 200 hours. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globe look:

Celebrities react

While fashion enthusiasts across the globe were left spell-bound by Jennifer Aniston's brave choice, celebrities too, chimed in the comment section to appreciate the actor’s fashion sensibilities. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Orlando Bloom, Michelle Pfieffer, Rita Wilson, Julianne Moore, and Jessica Capshaw gave Jennifer's look a 'thumbs-up'. Take a look:

